This story was published in the June 22, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Dr. J. B. Morris, county treasurer, received a telegram today from the state land board stating that the appraisements of the school land on the reservation had been accepted and that abstracts and instructions for leasing would be forwarded at once.
These lands will be duly advertised for lease and the best bids will get the land. Detailed information will be published as soon as received, and the procedure will be practically the same as under the leases that were made a few months ago.