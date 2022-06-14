This story was published in the June 14, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Chicago Herald.
The opinion of Judge Dunne, of the circuit court of Cook county, in setting aside the verdict in the libel case of Juliette C. Smith of Toronto against the Herald will be read with interest by every student of the modem law of libel. It is a valuable contribution to the legal authorities on that subject. The history of the case is given in the opinion. It is said by Judge Dunne that the publisher of a newspaper should be held to the same accountability that attaches to the proprietor of any other business establishment, in which injury to an individual is caused without malicious intent, reasonable precautions having been taken to prevent such an occurrence as that from which the injury preceded. Punitive damages should not be required. There should be no damages for mere presumptive malice — when there is no proof of actual malice and the fact appears that actual malice was impossible. There should not be a verdict for heavy damages when no damage is proved. The principle that a person claiming damages for an alleged libelous publication should demand a satisfactory retraction and atonement before commencing a suit is strikingly illustrated by comparison with other cases in which damages are claimed for an injury. In case of physical injury, through the negligence of others, the injured person is required by law to reduce the injury as much as possible by surgical care and other methods. A failure to use proper means to abate the pain and disability caused by the hurt is contributory negligence. Even in the case of loss by breach of contract the injured party is held in law to do all that is possible to reduce his loss. In case of alleged injury from a newspaper article published without malice, it is the legal duty of the person claiming damage to lessen as far as possible the injurious consequences of the publication. He must furnish an opportunity for retraction and reparation to counteract the damaging effects that had been produced. In this case no proof of money loss nor loss of social standing had been offered. There was no-proof that injury of any kind has been sustained. It was proved that the paragraph of which complaint was made had reached the Herald office in the course of business; that it came from an agent selected with care and precaution; that due care precaution were used to prevent the publication of libelous matter; that in the vast and multiplex affairs of a great modern newspaper the inadvertent publication of matter which might be injurious to individuals was unavoidable, and the proprietors of the Herald could have had no malice against the plaintiff, having no knowledge whatever regarding her.
In such a case it was held that the actual damage had been proved, was enormously excessive. Judge Dunne said that the law was a progressive science, and his definition of the modern law of libel is inspired by the best common sense.