This story was published in the July 27, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Northern Pacific railway, always active in advertising the territory along its lines that settlement and development of the same may be encouraged, seems especially energetic this year along that line, with an enterprising purpose also to give the Lewiston country a prominent part in the program. Yesterday General Agent Jordan, of the company, was engaged interesting the Commercial club and citizens in the plan of collecting a representative exhibit of the fruits, grains and grasses of this section for use in display in the exhibition cars the railroad company will send through the middle west and eastern states this fall. The company simply asks that the interested citizens here assemble such an exhibit in its green shape, pack the same in alfalfa and deliver it at the express office for shipment to Spokane, where the railroad company has secured the services of the expert, Martin Wessels, to process it for delivery later to the Northern Pacific display cars. It is considered that a more effective advertising plan has never been opened to the people of this section. The initial work of arranging for the exhibit cars is now receiving attention and Mr. Jordan will learn how much exhibit material this section will provide. His company is also soliciting material from this section for a permanent exhibit to be maintained at Chicago, and the purpose is to have this include not only fruits, grains and grasses but also timber and minerals.
Fine Advertising Matter.
In line with its publicity campaign dealing with the northwest, the Northern Pacific is also just issuing some very attractive booklets, containing interesting data and beautifully designed and printed. Perhaps the most pleasing of those are entitled “On the Wings of the Wind,” reviewing the history of the Northern Pacific and its force in western development, and “The Land of the Geysers,“ dealing with the wonders of the great national park. Booklets dealing with Clatsop Beach and other coast resorts are also being issued, while a number of novel post cards and souvenirs, with pertinent advertising suggestions, are included with the new matter. One post card contains a photograph of eight mammoth potatoes, with those words inscribed beneath them: “The ruler, the dollar and the Murphies or why the Smiths left home and traveled by the Northern Pacific railway.” That travelers might not have to devote all the time to viewing the scenery along the company’s lines, a souvenir pack of cards becomes available at the modest cost of twenty cents, this being but a fraction of their real value. Evidently the reputation achieved long ago by the Northern Pacific for the excellence of its advertising literature has brought substantial results for this year the type seems more pretentious and artistic than ever.
Open New Field for Beans.
Yesterday an announcement was made at the Northern Pacific offices that will be cheerful information to bean growers of the Potlatch and Clearwater sections. The announcement was made that the bean rate into the Denver territory the coming shipping season would be 85 cents a hundred as compared to about $1 under the old schedule. This will open to the bean growers a market that has heretofore been closed to them on account of the tariff. It is estimated the Potlatch and Clearwater bean crop this year will reach seventy-five carloads. The principal shipping stations are Kendrick, Troy, Juliaetta, Peck and Lenore.