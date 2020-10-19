This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1895, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Col. Booth feels very much aggrieved at the ordinance passed at the last meeting of the city council providing for the reconstruction of his mill ditch. Col. Booth stated substantially as follows; that the mill ditch was proposed, designed and constructed by the citizens of Lewiston as a public benefit for milling, mining and irrigation purposes; that he afterwards purchased the property innocently and in good faith and was in no manner responsible for the location or construction of the ditch; that if the ditch is now a source of confusion and injury to the city it is through no fault of his and that if the plan of city improvements finds an obstacle in the ditch, the removal of the obstacle should be a matter of public expense and should not be prosecuted solely against him. In relation to the expense which would be required to reconstruct the ditch as ordered by the council, Col. Booth states that it would cost more than the value of his property and would cause his financial ruin. He states that he is perfectly willing to pursue any just course that is within his means to prevent the ditch becoming an injury to any property or interest, but he feels that the council has been unnecessarily harsh and overbearing in dealing with him. He further states that not a drop of water has ever escaped from the ditch into any cellar or sewer connection where proper precautions were used. He has placed Mr. Worden in charge of the ditch to see that no damage is done in making connections, and that no such trouble as the council complains of can arise if ordinary care and intelligence is used. The ditch is now being covered by new 3-inch timbers, with cross pieces 6 by 6 every three feet, and that no accident can possibly arise when these repairs are completed. The action of the council, if pursued, will result in the closing of the mill, the loss of a large country business that comes here to buy flour which sometimes amounts to $500 or $600 a day, the destruction of his enterprise and his own personal ruin. Col. Booth insists that he is ready and willing to do anything proper and reasonable in the premises, and will do so if the council will give him fair play and friendly consideration.