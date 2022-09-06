Editorial
The drumming of rushing hooves will introduce tonight Lewiston’s biggest entertainment event, the colorful, annual Lewiston Roundup.
The Roundup and the region it serves have changed considerably since the rodeo was instituted 29 performances ago. More change — even more rapid and dramatic — lies just ahead for the region. But the basic role of the Roundup in the community is essentially unchanged.
Lewiston’s “show of champions” was organized as a kind of central entertainment extravaganza for the entire Lewis & Clark region. Businessmen of Lewiston who planned the first few Roundup performances visualized the show as a means to bring in visitors from the entire trading area, not merely to stimulate business but also as a mark of appreciation by the city for past patronage and as a reminder of the fundamental unity of the region. The folks from town and country were to join in a carnival atmosphere each autumn to enjoy an exciting, distinctively western sport.
The Roundup has developed over the years pretty much as planned. It has become recognized as one of the top rodeos in the country, attracting each year its share of the host competitors in the business despite increasing competition from other communities sponsoring rodeos. The properties of the Lewiston Roundup Ass’n, always intended to be developed as community assets, have increased in value. The appeal of the event has grown among the spectators. The Roundup now is as much a part of the Lewiston scene as the juncture of the Snake and Clearwater Rivers.
Other entertainment events are coming of age also as the region develops, of course. Changing times will bring on increasing variety of athletic, cultural and educational attractions. The Roundup will share top billing in the years to come with other events as the region grows in population and diversifies its interests. The Roundup also will change when it moves from the present Roundup Park to some new location sometime in the next few years.
But the Lewiston Roundup, after almost throe decades, has proved itself beyond any question as an integral part of this region’s life. Another chapter in the Roundup’s exciting story is ready to unfold. — B. J.
This opinon piece was published in the Sept. 6, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
