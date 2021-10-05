The land: a common bond

This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
GENESEE — The language may sound different, but when three farmers get together they talk about dirt, seeds and tractors.
“We’re discussing trash management,” Genesee farmer Howard Jones said after a spirited interchange with two visitors about crop residue, all spoken in Spanish.
Jones spent Friday showing two Nicaraguan visitors his farm in the fertile Palouse hills. The pair are the mayor, Arturo Bojorge, and former mayor, Jose Innocente Castro, of Villa Carlos Fonseca, the sister city to Moscow. The two visitors spent last week on the Palouse, touring governmental, educational and medical operations in the area.
On Friday, they talked farming.
“Excellente,” Castro said, after he climbed out of Jones’ D5 Caterpillar tractor. They took a few turns around a ridge field, to seed winter wheat using three banks of drills.
“On the steep part it just goes right along; we didn’t tip over,” Jones said in translation for Castro, noting the nature of mechanized farming on the Palouse.
Castro and Bojorge work their farms with teams of oxen or hire a tractor.
“One man, with all the implements you have, can do much more than one person in Nicaragua,” Bojorge said. The amount of machinery, the equipment on the farm to do repairs and the transportation system from farm to market were the biggest surprises on the Palouse.
“Here one person can take care of such a large expanse of land. In Nicaragua on a farm about this size you could have about 40 people working,” Castro agreed.
Jones took his visitors to the Genesee Union Warehouse to pick up a load of Stephens wheat for seed, with augers doing the work of three to five men in Nicaragua.
His tread tractor pulled three drills, whereas a wheel tractor would pull one drill in Nicaragua and take three men to work it.
The results are also different. Average yields are about three tons an acre around Genesee for wheat, compared to a ton and a half in Nicaragua.
However, the Nicaraguans grow not only for market; they also grow most of their own food. “On my farm we have cattle, horses, pigs, chickens, sorghum for cattle feed, corn, red and black beans, rice, tall wheat, broom corn, mangos, cooking bananas, regular bananas” and the list went on.
Another difference they noticed, Castro said, “whatever place we’ve seen, both the husband and the wife share in the kitchen and they seem to share equally.”
Jones, who fried farm-grown trout for his visitors’ lunch, couldn’t avoid reality and added, “of course we know that’s not true.” The lentil soup and bread were cooked by his wife.
In both Spanish and in translation from Jones, who spent five years in Guatemala, Castro and Bojorge shared much good humor and easily joined in on the farm, whether running their fingers in the soil, playing with Jones’ daughter’s kitten or looking over his gun collection. They were full of questions and learned “muchos, muchos ... many, many things.”
Villa Carlos Fonseca is a municipality, similar to a U.S. county, on the Pacific side of the nation, in the Managua state. The main city of the municipality is about eight miles from the ocean.
In five years, the Moscow Sister City Association has sent delegations to Nicaragua, but Castro and Bojorge were the first visitors to travel north. The association has also sent shipments of medical and school equipment to Villa Carlos Fonseca, including an ambulance.
“We want to say how much we appreciate the donations,” said Mayor Bojorge. “We consider it is necessary to aid the city of Moscow, to unify, to tie closer the bonds of friendship.
“We’ve found a lot of generous people. They’ve facilitated everything so we could know the town, the university, the hospital, the clinics, the office of the mayor, the Rotary Club, doctors. We’ve seen such a quantity of people that are interested in our community and helping us.”
A seemingly simple question about how conditions have changed in Nicaragua since the overthrow of the Somoza regime and the subsequent voting out of power of the Sandinista Front, brought on a half-hour discussion.
The country is recovering from 10 years of war between the Sandinistas and the Contras, and the overthrow of Somoza, Castro said. The economy, both agriculture and industry, and the people suffered much from the fighting, he added.
Neither Castro or Bojorge were Sandinista supporters, but international aid from socialist countries was available under the previous government, Castro explained. Now there is no international aid and problems of international debt, war and poverty remain, Castro said.
“We need to change this idea of war, work together, to make constructive criticism to improve our system of government,” Castro said.
The others in the group, both Nicaraguan and American, agreed, for both nations.
The Moscow Sister City Association is working on a new project to assist Villa Carlos Fonseca in improvements to its water system, including new wells. Further information is available from Mary Voxman in Moscow.