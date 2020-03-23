The king gets a kut

In this March 1958 Associated Press file photo, singer Elvis Presley gets his hair cut before entering the Army at Fort Chaffee in Barling, Ark. (In its March 23, 1958, edition, the Lewiston Tribune ran a slightly different photo of the newly shorn king of rock ‘n’ roll.)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this March 1958 Associated Press file photo, singer Elvis Presley gets his hair cut before entering the Army at Fort Chaffee in Barling, Ark. (In its March 23m 1958, edition, the Lewiston Tribune ran a slightly different photo of the newly shorn king of rock ‘n’ roll.)

Tags

Recommended for you