This story was published in the June 21, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Tacoma Union.
President Bucey talked interestingly last week concerning the progress made in the interstate fair buildings and the success of the fair generally. He is confident of its success, and he remarked in his cheery, enthusiastic way that it cannot be other than a grand achievement for Tacoma and the entire state of Washington, and one that will redound to the credit of both.
“Now, the fact of the matter is,” said Mr. Bucey to a representative of the Union, “that dull times prevail all over the United States. Kansas and Nebraska have suffered from both drought and frosts, and their citizens are looking eagerly for a location where such conditions are not likely to overtake them at any time. Southern California, too, has already suffered from drought thus early; Oregon has been devastated by floods in many parts. In this state we have been comparatively free from the disasters which have overtaken other states. The overflow of the Skagit river in this state has been the only calamity from floods, frosts or drought that has overtaken us.
“With the exception of that portion of the state, crops, and especially the fruit crop, give promise of an abundant yield; they will be simply immense, in fact, and I know that this state is in a far better condition than those which have been named, and many others besides.
“People want to come here, and the interstate fair, together with the other means which are being taken advantage of to advertise Tacoma and the state, cannot fail to bring them.”
The lumber for the forestry building has been arranged for, as well as the plans for the fisheries building, and it is expected that the agricultural, horticultural and forestry buildings will be completed not later than July 10.
President Bucey received a telegram last week from U. S. Commissioners Stiles and Scott of the midwinter fair San Francisco, stating that their work in preparing exhibits for the interstate fair had been delayed by not having floor plans of the buildings. These were forwarded to them last night.
The cuts of the fair buildings are now in readiness. In fact the whole work is progressing finely, and Mr. Bucey says there will be no trouble in getting exhibits. Applications for space are being received daily.
Every thing will be in readiness for the opening of the fair on August 15, and there will be no delays such as were experienced at the midwinter fair.