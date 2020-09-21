This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The fourth semi-annual meeting of the Idaho State Horticultural society will convene in Lewiston today. The society will hold a business session at 1:30 o’clock p.m. at Masonic hall. At the evening session the following program will be rendered:
Duet — Mrs. Schermerhorn and Miss Peffley.
Address of welcome — Miss Galloway.
Violin solo — Miss Gregory.
Remarks — Pres’t. McPherson, Boise.
Recitation — Zella Morris.
Paper — T. C. Galloway, Weiser,
Song — Miss Cora Coburn.
Paper — A. E. Gipson, Caldwell.
Song — Miss Anna Coston, Boise.
Paper — L. A. Porter, Lewiston.
Piano solo — Mrs. Arthur Stacy.
Song — W. F. Kettenbach.
Remarks — J. H. Evans, Lewiston.
Quartette — Mesdames Kettenbach and Roos, Messrs. Thatcher and Barnett.