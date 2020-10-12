Ensign Stirling of the battleship Idaho sends The Tribune a number of New York and Philadelphia papers containing accounts of the target practice and markmanship of the crew, from which it is seen that the Idaho has risen from the very bottom of the list to the very top. The World says: “The proper pride that swells the eight hundred odd chests of the officers and men of the United States warship Idaho fairly bulges the 18-inch armor of that lead-colored bulldog of the Atlantic fleet as she swings at her anchor off West Ninety-sixth street today. From Captain H. O. Dunn down to Buster, the civllian-hating mascot bulldog, not a living thing aboard is there that is not slapping his fellow-living thing on the back and proclaiming in quarterdeck tones, “I told you so!” For be it known to all ye landmen, the little Idaho, which last your stood at the foot of the school of gunnery proficiency — which is the Atlantic fleet — today is the possessor of a record which makes that of even the big dreadnaught Delaware look like Master Mascot Buster alongside a 12-inch gun.”
The Public Ledger: “The work of the Idaho is made even more remarkable when it is considered that only a year ago, both in elementary and battle practice, she brought up the tail end. This year at both the practices she carried off both the honors. This is a most remarkable occurrence, as a crew and officers consider themselves lucky if they can capture one of the honors. The Idaho not only holds the record for gunnery, but the crew hold many championship records, such as baseball, swimming, sailing, rowing and other sports engaged in by the bluejackets. Upon her arrival here yesterday more than 250 of her crew were granted shore liberty, some going to their homes, while others went to all parts of the city to renew old acquaintances. The Idaho has been in commission only since April, 1908, previous to this she lay at her dock at the yard fitting up. She is scheduled to go into drydock early this morning, where she will be thoroughly overhauled. She will stay here for about a month and then she leaves on her European cruise. It is expected that she will spend Christmas and New Year’s at Gibraltar.”
We do not, out here, know or care very much about target practice, gunnery or the military evolutions, but what we do care about it to have the name of Idaho carried high, whether in naval tactics, in politics, in business or whatever the relation may be. And that reminds us of a little delinquency here at home, that we have hopes of retrieving after a pressing little matter of discipline has been performed on about the first Tuesday in next month. However much appearances are against us, we are not oblivious to the fact that the state owes a souvenir to its namesake, the good ship Idaho, not because of any statutory requirement, but because of a well-established custom and an appropriate rule of comity. Several times the state authority has threatened to fulfill this very decent duty, but like a great many other things, has vented itself in verbal exhibitions. We hope to redeem the state’s name shortly, when it can again hold up its head and go forward and make records on land in the achievements of peace, as the steel-ribbed Idaho does on the seas, and in the performance of its alloted duties.
This story was published in the Oct. 12, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.