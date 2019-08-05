A big bash at the Roundup Grounds
It was loud and dusty, but nobody seemed to care.
On the contrary, as the old jalopies painted wild colors raced around the track, smashing into each other indiscriminately, the crowds which filled the stands at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds for Lewiston’s second demolition derby Saturday night cheered and hooted.
More than 5,000 people were expected to attend, said Marty Frostad, one of the event’s coordinators. The estimate could not have been too far off, because the bleachers at the arena were packed, and cars overflowed from the parking lot to the streets outside of the Roundup Grounds.
The people who attended the derby ranged from families with small children to singles to retired folk, and the derby provided something to do that was out of the ordinary on a Saturday night, said Perry Taylor, of Lewiston.
“It’s interesting to watch them,” said Taylor, who attended the last derby in May and said he came “just to watch people smash up cars.”
But, there is more to a demolition derby than random crashing, he added, since there are rules that no driver can hit another on the driver’s side, and head-on collisions are not allowed.
“It’s fun to see who can get hit the most and still go on,” said Suzann Mickelsen, of Lewiston.
Also, there are strict safety regulations. Among them, drivers wear shoulder harnesses, there must be reinforcements on the driver’s side, and there is no glass allowed on the cars, said Allen Thivierge of Lewiston who drove car No. 101.
There were 61 cars taking part in the derby, and 150 area businesses sponsored the drivers.
While some of the drivers, like Chad Bickford, who won last May’s top prize, have taken part in derbies before, many, like Thivierge and his partner Chuck Goucher, also of Lewiston, decided to participate for the first time for fun of it, not to mention the more than $1,000 prize which went to first place.
“In the last one, I thought they did an excellent job,” Thivierge said of May’s derby. “We bought it (their 1977 Matador) off the lot for $200. We’re just gonna use it once,” in the Lewiston derby.
In the figure-8 race, Jack Miller of Moscow, in a Lincoln, was the overall winner. He was sponsored by Moscow Body and Glass, Moscow Transmission and Reliable Rebuilders.
This story was published in the Aug. 5, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.