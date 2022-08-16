The crop was just good enough to miss the disaster payments

WAITSBURG (AP) — The rain didn’t come and the crop didn’t grow. Farmers like Bert Aylward are hoping next year will be better.
“If we don’t get a lot of rain this fall, there won’t be enough moisture in this land to grow a crop,” Aylward said.
WAITSBURG (AP) — The rain didn’t come and the crop didn’t grow. Farmers like Bert Aylward are hoping next year will be better.
“If we don’t get a lot of rain this fall, there won’t be enough moisture in this land to grow a crop,” Aylward said.
With a record nationwide wheat crop last year — much of it still stored in country elevators — and another big crop forecast from the Midwest this year, market experts don’t foresee an improvement in wheat prices.
This is a double dilemma for farmers like Aylward, who till the 2,000-acre Lost Springs Ranch 15 miles north of Waitsburg.
Because of the drought, the Aylwards were able to produce only a little more than 30 bushels an acre this year, The normal yield is 56 bushels.
The average price paid to farmers has been about $2.60 a bushel this year. That’s nine cents more than what Aylward estimates it costs him to produce a bushel of wheat in a normal year.
This year, with a reduced crop and higher production costs, the price will barely cover expenses, the 33- year-old farmer says.
It will take a loan from the bank to put in next year’s crop, said Aylward’s wife, Linda. “You won’t be seeing anything new around here in the coming year,” she said.
Aylward said he has financial troubles despite operating his farm on an extremely tight budget. "We’ve tried to operate on a strictly cash basis. If we don’t have the money to buy something we go without. We don’t even have a credit card,” he said.
The cash-only philosophy worked until this year, when the couple said they ran out of money and had to get a loan from a bank to pay a fertilizer bill.
Aylward is a tenant farmer. Except for a small amount of land owned by his father, he leases the acreage he tills from two landlords.
Being a tenant farmer sometimes concerns Mrs. Aylward.
“Even though we’ve been here all together for eight years, I still get
concerned that if the landlords decided to change leases we’d be out,” she said.
The family wouldn’t be happy if they had to move back to town, she said. “The kids love it out here. They’ve got their horses, and there’s plenty of room for them to move around.”
It would have been better if their yields had been about two bushels less. Then the Aylwards should have been able to qualify for federal disaster relief.
“That cost us $11,000 right there,” Mrs. Aylward said.
The Aylwards are convinced it will be better and there will be higher wheat prices in two or three years.
“I’ll make it, but I’m going to be poor — very poor,” Aylward said.
Mrs. Aylward is also optimistic. “I don’t think it’ll get so bad that there’s not someone worse off than we are.
“We might have a couple of bad years, but at least so far we haven’t seen times like Bert's grandfather did during the depression.”
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.