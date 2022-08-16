The crop was just good enough to miss the disaster payments

Farmer Bert Alyward wonders if it’s worth the effort as he wipes the sweat from his brow and glances at the wheat coming out of the combine. A reduced harvest and low wheat prices are driving him into debt. (Associated Press)

WAITSBURG (AP) — The rain didn’t come and the crop didn’t grow. Farmers like Bert Aylward are hoping next year will be better.

“If we don’t get a lot of rain this fall, there won’t be enough moisture in this land to grow a crop,” Aylward said.

