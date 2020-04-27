This story was published in the April 27, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The county commissioners adjourned last evening to resume the present session on May 14th. A heavy volume of business was transacted yesterday and a night session was necessary to complete the subjects under consideration. Before adjourning the board passed an order instructing ex-Sheriff Rozen to turn into the county treasury the sum of $1,015.50, this amount representing the moneys received by him as sheriff for boarding federal prisoners. The order is the result of an opinion recently submitted by County Attorney Johnson which was to the effect that all moneys received by county officers in connection with their official duties is the property of the county, the official receiving no other compensation than that specifically provided by salary. The federal government allows the county 75 cents a day for boarding each federal prisoner and the claim of $1,015.50 against ex-Sheriff Rozen is based on that figure. Sheriff Kroutinger’s quarterly report recently filed with the commissioners shows that the rate received from the government was sufficient to provide board for all prisoners confined in the county jail, leaving a surplus to the credit of the county of about $90.
Three bids were submitted for the improvement of the Fountain grade, and the contract was awarded to Wm. Enoch. The bids were as follows: Wm. Enoch, $849; J. V. Wilkes, $900; Samuel Ingraham, $950. The contract calls for the reconstruction of the grade on the present right-of-way, the grade to be seven feet wide at the bottom, with breakwaters at each eight rods and four turnouts for teams at convenient points. The improvement work shall commence at the foot of the grade and extend to the top, the total length being about one and one-quarter miles.
At the afternoon session of the board an order was passed providing that in the future the commissioners shall be purchasing agents for all blank books and supplies required by the various county officers. In the past it has been the custom of the officers to purchase such blank books and other supplies direct from the bindery companies.
The contract for the county printing was awarded to the Lewiston Tribune, the North Idaho Democrat having suspended publication and the contract originally given to that paper having been annulled. A bond in the sum of $1,000 was given by the Tribune to assure a faithful fulfillment of the contract.
The order appointing E. L. Parker of Nezperce as accountant to determine the indebtedness to be borne by Clearwater county was placed on record yesterday. Mr. Parker’s compensation for the work was fixed at $5 per day.
The board made an order appropriating $95 for the improvement of the Kamiah grade.
The following action on road matters was taken by the board:
J. T. Bills et al road. Hearing ordered for May 14th, at 9 o’clock a. m.
P. E. Donalson road, in district No. 27. County Surveyor Briggs, G. Jones and Oriel Dumbauld appointed viewers.
P. Parsons et al road. Dietrich Timme substituted for J. M. Burton as one of the viewers. The other viewers on this road are County Surveyor Briggs and R. Henderson.
Robert Hall road, in district No. 14. County Surveyor Briggs, W. Crumpacker and Archie Wyeoff appointed viewers.
Mancil Gordon road, in district No. 13. County Surveyor Briggs, S. A. Wright and R. M. Cleveland appointed viewers.
Wm. Bartlett road, in district No. 13. County Surveyor Briggs, S. A. Wright and Charles Tiede appointed viewers.
G. W. Woods road, in district No. 25. Damages of $10 allowed M. L. Koker; $5, E. M. Easter.
F. C. Hiks road. Damages of $30 allowed Maggie Jackson.
