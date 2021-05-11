Today the work of unloading the machinery for the plant of the Lewiston-Clarkston Canning company will be commenced and it is expected that within ten days it can all be installed and ready for operation. The cannery building, which is a two-story structure, 60x110, occupies a site on the Snake River waterfront adjoining the Northern Pacific tracks, and this will allow the convenient unloading of the machinery. The elevator, which will be operated by steam, has already been installed, and the upper floor, where the cans will be stored and where the box shooks will be made up, is now ready for occupancy. The big building has been well constructed, is equipped with a smooth floor, and it had been planned to open the establishment with a big free-for-all dance, but the early approach of the packing season, necessitating the installation of the machinery without delay and the placing of the plant in shape for the handling of the crop, has caused an abandonment of the grand ball program.
The company now has en route 175,000 cans which will be here by the time the first fruit is received at the cannery. It is probable the company will handle some early strawberries, but the cherry crop will be the first to be handled in large quantities.
The first cherries to be handled, will come to the cannery early in June from the lower Snake River orchards and will comprise several carloads. The company has already contracted about fifteen carloads of fruit from the lower river tracts. The fruit will be brought here by boat unless the new O. R. & N. train service over the new road can supply the necessary accommodations.
The canning company has recently advertised for employes at the cannery and is anxious for the application list to be completed at as early a date as possible so that the company can determine to what extent it might be necessary to go to outside points for labor. When the cannery is running to full capacity, a force of fifty to seventy five people will be employed.
This story was published in the May 11, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.