This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1893, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A recent trip over the Mt. Idaho stage line shows it to be in most excellent condition, especially from Soldier’s Meadow to Lewiston, on which division Felix Warren, the proprietor and veteran stage driver, manipulates the four-in-hand. The service has been greatly improved during the summer on the entire line, there being now four stations between Lewiston and Mt. Idaho where the horses are changed — some fifty horses being used on the line. The up and down stages meet at Soldier’s Meadow at noon, where dinner is taken and where a most excellent meal is served by Mrs. Smails and Mrs. Warren. Some criticism having been made by the Free Press on the arrival of the stage at Grangeville to the effect that 10 years ago the stage reached Grangeville at 6 p.m. while it is now frequently 10 o’clock when it reaches there, it is proper to state that there was then but one postoffice, Cottonwood, between here and Grangeville while there are now six and that the road is some five or six miles longer now on account of fencing erected. The schedule time required by the government is to arrive at Mt. Idaho by 10 p.m., which is complied with strictly, and in fact the stage usually reaches Mt. Idaho an hour or so before that time. Were it not for the delay caused by having to stop at so many postoffices, our Grangeville friends would receive their mail several hours earlier. Felix is doing the best he can and aims to please everyone.