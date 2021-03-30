The best time of my life? You’ve got to be kidding

This story was published in the March 30, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
So you say college is the best time of my life and I shouldn’t take it for granted. Right!
Some ill-advised fool said that to me some time ago and it’s been ripping my craw ever since. The first time I heard it, I just laughed it off, but it’s such a popular misconception, I keep hearing it over and over again.
Sure, I take things for granted ... toilet paper, deodorant, tampons, but certainly not something as important as college.
I’ve busted my butt for the last two years working two and three part-time jobs at once to pay rent, utilities, insurance, groceries (consisting mainly of potatoes and ramen noodles), tuition and books.
You would think that a student in my position would be looked upon with pity by the government. It must be a sick joke with them, because I’m finally old enough to be considered “independent” from my parents (even though I haven’t lived with them for SIX YEARS) and they go and change the Financial Aid guidelines.
I wish someone would explain to me how it is possible for a student making less than $10,000 a year, in today’s economy, to pay living expenses and still have enough spare cash left over for tuition and books.
Unfortunately, many of my friends are going through the same process, all in order to attain a piece of paper that verifies the fact we have a “higher” education. That simple piece of paper definitely won’t be taken for granted.
Now please, someone tell me who coined the silly phrase, “College is the best time of your life.” It certainly wasn’t someone like me who had already spent three years in the so-called real world before embarking on my college journey.
Of course, if I were a millionaire’s son who took five credits a quarter, never had to work to pay rent, drove a new car, partied 6½ days a week and still passed all his classes, I might be having the time of my life.
So, please let me inform all those who (a) have never been to college, (b) went to college on “Daddy’s Scholarship,” or (c) are too old to remember the trauma, that phrase is a fairy tale for 99.9 percent of today’s college students.
Believe me, I speak from personal experience. I also speak from an overdrawn and underfinanced checking account, from too many late study nights and not enough high test scores to prove it.
I speak for the mechanic who has the pleasure of servicing my hunk of tin at least once a month, and the police officers who all say they’ve pulled me over once too often as I race between school, work, home, work, and back to school again.
I speak for the insurance company that processes my overwhelmingly large amount of medical bills (most from stress-induced illnesses).
I speak for my boss, who graciously works around my school schedule, even when it inconveniences her.
I speak for my co-workers who constantly have to fill in for me when I need to cram for a mid-term or final.
I speak for the poor soul in the drive-through window who just isn’t fast enough because I never have time to spare.
I speak for my younger sister (and roommate) who, even though she’s bigger than me, has not killed me for my constant nagging and sour attitude.
I speak for my father who has yet to hear me say “things are great” whenever he calls to check up on me.
I speak for my goldfish that go to bed without dinner because I’m just too exhausted to open the food container and lift it to the tank.
I speak for the grocery clerk who has to sort through my hundreds of coupons each time I shop.
Mainly, I speak for myself and those millions of other college students who are in the same boat. They’re the ones who scrape by each month on $500 less than what they owe and who hold down a job (or have kids), carry more than 12 credits a quarter, and somehow miraculously still get their homework done. We are the multitude, the mass, the majority of today’s college students.
If it wasn’t for the fact that college is supposed to be bettering me and preparing me for such an uncertain future (and the possibility of very long unemployment lines), I would not be subjecting myself to the trauma and stress or college life.
On the other hand, I might enjoy college more if I were living in the lap of papa-paid-for luxury, instead of the economic equivalent of a third-world country.