This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1902, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Preparations are now in active progress throughout the land for the reopening of the annual fall fairs, and it is questionable whether any country at any time in the history of the world has ever equaled the displays of the products of agriculture and industry soon to be exhibited by the American people. The annual fair is one of the educational institutions of the country. It has its own particular place as an information giver on material questions concerning which a large body of the people are very much alive. It is also a reunion of the people, at which they find the wholesome social enjoyment not to be found elsewhere. It is a means of lending variety and color to the lives of the people who need an occasional opportunity to go, to hear and to see.
It is not to be supposed that any one will seriously dispute the benefits which flow to the local country from the Lewiston Interstate fair. These benefits come not only from seeing the samples of the results achieved and from products arising from different conditions, but from introducing into the state homeseekers and investors. The homeseeker finds peace and order to prevail; a climate unexcelled; a so incomparable; in every field a crop condition to make him marvel. The investor finds the law plain and protective of property rights; the people hospitable and honest; the energy and resources of the country affording opportunities for safe and paying investment greater than he had dreamed of. Still there are many well-meaning people who look upon this or other fairs as merely a one-town proposition. They do not look far enough into the affair to see how people visiting the fair and spending expense money in this city are of any benefit outside of the town and the town man. But the fact is that the seat of the fair is no more then a mere junction point for the visitors, a point where they rest but a little while and then scatter to the four points of the compass. The places that got the great benefit are the places whose products, whose enterprise, whose opportunities and whose representative people have attracted their interest and created a desire for investigation and probably investment. Every man we get in this way thus becomes a contributor to the making of the country and interested in the cultivation of the waste places. To know just what our country and our people are doing and are capable of doing one must attend the fairs. There is no better place to see and get just what one wants. Hence the more of them and the bigger they are the better, and we hope Idaho will continue in this good work and the people will come more and more to see its practical value and its economy as an agency for promoting population, investment and enterprise.