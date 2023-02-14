There was an article in Good Housekeeping magazine, and later in Reader’s Digest, about spiders recently.
Last night my wife was reading a letter in a current issue of Good Housekeeping from Roger Akre, an entomologist at Washington State University. He clarified some things about the original article and added some new information about the risk of spider bites to people and to dogs and cats.
I called Akre and he gave me even more information.
He said the brown recluse spider, which has received much publicity and can cause painful open wounds which take months or more to heal, has never been found in Utah or the Pacific Northwest. The original article was about a woman in Utah.
He said entomologists from Utah, as well as himself and others from Washington, have searched diligently for the brown recluse, to no avail.
The spider that is common is one called the “aggressive house spider,” or Tegenaria agresti.
Researchers in Utah found 350 of these, and not one brown recluse. He said aggressive house spiders are one of the most common of all spiders in the Northwest, and they can cause serious, even fatal, bite wounds in people and pets.
The toxin causes tissue around the bite wound to die. At least in some cases, the painful open wound continues to spread and enlarge. Akre described one case in a woman who developed a hole completely through her cheek, and eventually died, and a case in a cat where the tissue death spread from the face to involve the front legs, chest and abdomen. The cat was put to sleep.
The spiders live outside in woodpiles, rock walls and dense vegetation. The males are particularly aggressive, especially in the fall when they are seeking females. The males die as winter sets in, and the females outside may go dormant.
The spiders gain entrance to houses through cracks around and under doors and windows, and commonly live in basements and crawl spaces. The spiders measure about an 1¼ inches across, including the legs. Akre said they are very fast runners, and as their name implies, can be aggressive biters. He said they often bite pets and people, rather than run.
He recommended cleaning up your yard and getting rid of weeds, especially those up against the house. He said it is particularly important to be careful of firewood brought into the house, because even in winter, the dormant spiders can “hitchhike” in and become active surprisingly quickly.
There are yard sprays that may help control spiders. Akre recommended a perimeter spray containing an organophosphate insecticide called Dursban ME, which you can buy at hardware and farm supply stores.
I have been practicing here for 15 years and have seen very few cases in dogs or cats that fit the description of aggressive house spider bites. Veterinarians do see many abscesses in cats, and we attribute most of these to bites from “aggressive other cats.” Akre caused me to re-examine my thoughts on this, but I still think most cat abscesses come from cat bites.
Many times, the owner has seen their cat get bitten. They often say they have seen a stray cat hanging around, usually a big tomcat. And tomcats who are out tomcatting around are among the most common abscess patients. The bite wounds are also usually surrounded by other scratches, scabs, and areas missing hair.
Cats usually recover and the abscesses heal, if properly treated. Surgical drainage of the pus, a drain tube to keep the abscess open several days, until the infection is cleared and antibiotics are the important things to do.
Bite wounds are also a very effective way of spreading feline leukemia and feline immunovirus. These diseases are similar to AIDS, but do not cause disease in people.
I called the school of veterinary medicine at WSU and they said they see about one serious case a year of suspected spider bites in animals. Dr. Talcott at the University of Idaho toxicology lab has seen one case in three years.
I talked to Dr. Berkheiser, who is an emergency room physician in Lewiston, and she said she saw one case of a spider bite in a person in the past week, but that they are not common. She had just recently attended a lecture by a medical entomologist, and confirmed that we do not have brown recluse spiders in the Pacific Northwest.
She said the bites of the aggressive house spiders do not seem to be as severe. She said there is no proven treatment for the wounds. Antibiotics and steroids — anti-inflammatory drugs — have been used but it has never been proven whether they are effective.
There are risks associated with both antibiotics and steroids, and whether or not to use them is a decision that must be made between the doctor and patient. As with any wound, keeping it clean is always important.
While there seems to be some disagreement as to just how common serious spider bites are, most of us would probably agree they are something that, given a choice, we would just as soon skip. Akre’s advice about keeping things cleaned up and being careful with firewood is certainly good advice.
And if any of you readers have first hand experience of cat or dog wounds that sound like the handiwork of the aggressive house spider, I would like to hear about them.
This story was published in the Feb. 14, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.