This story was published in the July 26, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Spokane, July 25. — ”Senator Aldrich, the boss of the United States senate, will win out in his fight for the tariff as he has it lined out,” said former Senator H. M. Teller, of Colorado here tonight in speaking of the congressional contest now on in Washington.
“It is my opinion that neither hides nor oil will be admitted free, but probably will land about 10 per cent each, and President Taft will sign whatever regulations congress makes in the bill. I do not believe the senate will give in one iota in its fight, but that the house will have to come around to the senate’s way of thinking on the tariff problem. I think Taft is making a good president and that he will be able to hold down his own in any matter which congress may take up. No, I am not on my official trip, although I am still a member of the monetary commission and am continuing my study of the financial problem which the commission has in hand.
“I expect “to spend a few days in Lewiston, Idaho, and will then wend my way to Seattle to attend the fair for a week or so, thence back to my home in Colorado in the course of the fore part of August.”
“Washington, Idaho and the whole northwest are watching congress more closely today than ever before,” said Senator Teller, stooped and aged, yet never in better health, one of the brightest, statesmen the United States has ever produced, known as “the grand old man of the senate.”
Mr. Teller, who has just passed his 80th birthday, welcomed a newspaper man and vociferously attacked the policies of Theodore Roosevelt as a man and president. Teller says he has never held a high opinion of the Rooseveltian ways because of their brusqueness and unceremonious methods. “I am out of politics and through with the game,” said the old man, “but I shall always be interested. The game was not a financial success. I was poor when I became a senator, and I’m a poor man today. The salary aid to the congressman is too small for the great burden he has to bear.
“I think Senator George Turner of Spokane, one of the brightest men and most able that Washington has turned out. Congressman Cushman was the pride of the house and his death is a great loss.
“Bryan will not be a candidate for the presidency for a few years at least, although I don’t know who will be the leader in 1912. Bryan is still a strong man in the party today. I have always supported him. I do not believe Governor Johnson, of Minnesota, is the man. He is not strong in the south or southwest.
“It has been nearly four years since I visited the northwest. I will make a short trip to Lewiston to visit friends living on a large lakeside ranch.”
Senator Teller will return from Lewiston in ten days.
