NEW YORK — Consumers own more television sets than either telephones or automobiles, according to a survey by an entertainment appliance manufacturer.
There are more than 140 million color and black-and-white TV sets in American homes, compared with 120 million residential telephones and 119 million family automobiles, the RCA study shows.
The television set has achieved its dominant position in America in just 33 years, the survey points out, while the telephone is more than a century old and the automobile about 80 years old.
The study shows that 98.7 percent of all households in the United States have at least one TV set and almost 50 percent have two or more sets. In 1978, for the first time, the number of color sets in use exceeded the number of black-and-white units.
This story was published in the March 23, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.