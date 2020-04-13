Washington, April 12. — In making public today a statement in which it gives figures upon which it based the recent increase of telegraph rates, the wire control board directs attention to the fact that while the increase in prices of products and service of various industrial and mercantile corporations has averaged 100 per cent, telegraph service has been rendered at pre-war prices throughout the period when industrial and business profits were unprecedented. “The increase of 20 per cent in telegraph rates,” says the statement, “should be considered in comparison with the 100 per cent increase in other prices and it is less than that found necessary to add to the railroad freight rates and is no greater than has been made generally in other public utility rates in order to obviate financial ‘collapse.”
Discussing a comparison of the self-sustaining operations, of the Postal company with the smaller proportion ate earnings of tho Western Union, the statement declares that during the six months from August 1918, to January, 1919, the Postal carried only about one-sixth of the business of the country, limited to profitable fields, while the Western Union carried five-sixths of the business, much of which extended into fields less profitable, but which gave a service necessary to maintain the requirements of the public. During the same period the Postal company carried only about one-twelfth of the government business, carried at approximately 40 per cent of the commercial rate, and claimed by both companies to be a loss of 50 per cent of the operating costs. In this connection, the board says it is informed that instructions were issued by officials of the Postal directing their subordinates to avoid government business whenever it could be done.
This story was published in the April 13, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.