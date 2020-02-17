Teen chess star beats Spassky

This story was published in the Feb. 17, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Former world chess champion Boris Spassky defeated teen-age whiz Judit Polgar in a 7½-hour game that ended their 10-game match, but the teen-ager had already won the match.
Spassky’s win made the final match tally 5½ points to 4½ points in favor of the 16-year-old Hungarian, who last year became the youngest-ever grandmaster.
“This was a very valuable victory given that Spassky is a world-class player and it is also significant that all 10 games were of a high standard,” said Polgar’s father, Laszlo.
After the game, played before several hundred fans in a hotel ballroom, the 56-year-old Spassky said he was “very tired and playing today was very difficult.”
The girl won $110,000 for her victory and Spassky took $90,000.
The match was staged by Yugoslav entrepreneur Jezdimir Vasiljevic, who financed last year’s rematch of Spassky and American Bobby Fischer.