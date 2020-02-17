Teen chess star beats Spassky

Hungarian chess master Judit Polgar, 16, in her last game against former world champion Boris Spassky. She lost the game Tuesday but won the match.” (Associated Press)

 Associated Press

This story was published in the Feb. 17, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

---

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Former world chess champion Boris Spassky defeated teen-age whiz Judit Polgar in a 7½-hour game that ended their 10-game match, but the teen-ager had already won the match.

Spassky’s win made the final match tally 5½ points to 4½ points in favor of the 16-year-old Hungarian, who last year became the youngest-ever grandmaster.

“This was a very valuable victory given that Spassky is a world-class player and it is also significant that all 10 games were of a high standard,” said Polgar’s father, Laszlo.

After the game, played before several hundred fans in a hotel ballroom, the 56-year-old Spassky said he was “very tired and playing today was very difficult.”

The girl won $110,000 for her victory and Spassky took $90,000.

The match was staged by Yugoslav entrepreneur Jezdimir Vasiljevic, who financed last year’s rematch of Spassky and American Bobby Fischer.

Tags

Recommended for you