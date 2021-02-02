Teen-Age Boys Favor Mid-Week Dates

This story was published in the Feb. 2, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Looks as if parents are going to have to man the barricades of their authority or run the risk of being overrun by teen-agers bent on breaking down another traditional restraint.
The issue this time is mid-week dating. Time was when few youngsters, let alone parents, thought it permissible or wise for them to go out on dates during the school week.
Now 70 per cent of the boys to whom we put the question asserted that they should be allowed to have mid-week dates. While the same went for only 44 per cent of the girls, the overall average was definitely affirmative.
Nearly all those saying yes did so with the reservation that dating shouldn’t interfere with studies.
“If the homework is finished I think it is all right to date,” said a 17-year-old Missouri miss. “Dating is fine, but shouldn’t infringe on school work,” added 16-year-old Mitchell Vogel of Chicago.
Carol Neutzman, 14, of Flushing, N.Y., put it this way: “This is the only time we have to be young, and if studying and dating can be combined successfully, they ought to be.”
A Study Help!
Some claimed that weeknight dating helped them study. Ted Doolittle of Sacramento, Calif., said: “Dating during the week gives me something to look forward to, a reason for studying harder.”
Joe Greenberg, 17, of Philadelphia, commented: “When I know I am going out during the week, I study even harder the rest of the nights.”
From those who disapprove of middle of the week dating came these views:
“Weekday dating takes up too much time” — Jerry Campbell, 15, of Seattle.
“Dates and books don’t mix” — Martha Corbett of Omaha, Neb.
“I’d prefer to keep my dating restricted to weekends” — Linda Ringle, 17, of Jersey City.
Divided On Harm Done
We also asked the teen-agers how much they thought mid-week dating infringed on studying. Thirty-nine per cent replied “not at all,” 37 per cent “just a little,” and 24 per cent “a lot.”
Once again boys and girls differed widely in their answers. Fifty-two percent of the boys said dating doesn’t impose at all on studying, but this was an opinion held by only 26 per cent of the girls. Thirty-one per cent of the boys said dating infringed “just a little” and 17 per cent answered “a lot.” The respective figures for the girls were 44 per cent and 30 per cent.
Asked if thoughts about their boy or girl friend deterred them from studying, 11 per cent replied “yes,” 27 per cent “no,” and 62 per cent that they had no romantic interest to disturb them. Boys rated slightly better in the concentration department — only 9 per cent saying their minds wandered from history or math to their current flame, compared with 13 per cent of the girls.
“No matter what I do, I can’t push thoughts of Jerry out of my mind,” giggled a 16-year-old New York lass.
Our survey also probed other study habits of the nation’s teenagers, with some interesting results.
Like To Work Late
We learned, for instance, that most youngsters — 73 per cent of them — like to do their homework late in the evening, as most parents can testify. About 7 per cent prefer getting it out of the way as soon as they get home, and 9 per cent about one or two hours after reaching home. Less than 1 per cent crawl out of bed early to do the work before school. Ten per cent reported they had enough study time to finish all their homework in school. Boys and girls were pretty much in agreement on this question.
The young people didn’t hesitate to blame themselves for poor study habits or for procrastination in doing their work.
A 15-year-old Indiana youth summed up the feelings of 97 per cent of those polled when he said: “Sometimes I just can’t make myself get started with homework. I blame this completely on myself.”
About 3 per cent blamed their friends and less than 1 per cent pointed an accusing finger at their parents.
Our pollsters almost had to run for cover to escape the loud chorus of resounding “no’s” that greeted them when they asked: “Do you feel the need for more homework?”
Only 2 per cent felt their teachers assigned insufficient homework.
“Less time should be expected for home study,” said 15-year-old Dorothea Olson of Whitestone, N.Y.
A Detroit youth fairly exploded:
“I don’t have time to get all my present homework done. I don’t know what I’d do with more.”
Reflecting the views of the small minority, a 16-year-old Normandy, Mo., girl stated: “I think more homework should be assigned in certain important classes."