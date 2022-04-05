Spokane, April 4. — Addresses by prominent educators from eastern states occupied most of the first day’s session of the annual meeting of the Inland Empire Teachers’ association which is being attended by 3,000 school teachers from Montana, Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
Departmental meetings were held at which addresses were made and papers submitted concerning the work of the different departments. Discussions of live topics pertaining to the different classes of work were features of the program. The only association business done today was the appointment of committees. A. E. Winship, editor of Journal of Education, Boston, in an address said tonight:
“Don’t be too specifically vocational in your manual training. If you merely want your boy to make money, then teach the youngster to pitch a fadeaway ball. Even if he becomes a college president, he’ll make less money and achieve less fame.”
G. Stanley Hall, president of Clark University of Worcester, Mass., urged the importance of good equipment for high schools, even if decorations be omitted.
C. H. Duniway of Montana delivered the principal address this morning. He declared that the teacher should be made a more significant social unit and urged that every American school be made a social center.
“We should see to it,” he said, “that our public school system has a more vital relation to citizenship.”
Responses to an address of welcome by C. M. Fassett, commissioner of public utilities of Spokane, were made by Grace M. Shepard, state superintendent of public instruction, of Boise, Idaho; L. R. Alderman, superintendent of public instruction of Oregon; Thomas F. Kane, president of the University of Oregon, and James A. McLean, president of the University of Idaho.
