This story was published in the Sept. 20, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PULLMAN — A $200 salary increase this year for the 100 teachers in the Pullman School District was approved by the school board Thursday.
The across the board adjustment was anticipated last spring and School Supt. Max Snyder said three sources of revenue provided move than $20,000 to make it possible.
He said additional state funds were available because attendance rose from 94 to 98 per cent last year; the budget showed a $10,000 balance; and other non-tax revenues were in excess of anticipated totals. The pay increases are effective immediately.
On advice of Board Attorney Hugh Aitken that award of the school milk contract to Arden Farms was illegal, the board rescinded the action and gave the contract to Dairy Gold Co. of Spokane, low bidder by a fraction of a cent per pint of milk, Arden Farms had been favored in the original action because it was a Pullman firm.
Mrs. Grant Harris was hired as a first grade teacher at Adams School to replace a teacher who became pregnant before the start of school this year.
The board agreed to open a new first grade classroom at Jefferson School to relieve overcrowding at Adams and Franklin Schools if parents of the children involved consent to the proposed transfer. A total first grade-enrollment in the district is 246, slightly higher than last year.
Final board meeting to consider the new school district budget was set for Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. in the board room at the high school.