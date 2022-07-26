This story was published in the July 26, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Walla Walla Bulletin: Unless the Payne-Aldrich tariff bill is changed or vetoed it is declared the jute mill at the local penitentiary must be closed down and other work found for the convicts of Washington.
California’s jute mill at the state prison at San Quentin will meet the same fate, and it is said Governor Gillet will be asked to appeal to the conference committee to have jute restored to the free list.
According to copies of the bill received in the west, raw manufactured jute, which for the past sixteen years has been admitted free of duty, has been placed on the dutiable list at the rate of 1 1-2 cents a pound.
By making bags at the state prison the convicts have been given employment with advantage to the state and at the same time the farmers have been enabled to purchase their grain bags at a small fraction over cost and it has had the effect of holding back bag speculators from advancing the price of the imported Calcutta bags to unreasonable figures.
In case the conference committee from the two houses of congress with whom the tariff bill is now under consideration for final revision before being sent to President Taft for his signature, do not either restore jute to the free list as provided by both the Dingley and Payne bills, or lower the duty to a figure where the bags can be made without loss, else the mill must close down and other employment be found for the prisoners. “If duty at the rate of 1 1-2 cents as proposed is allowed to stand,” says a California report, “the duty per bag will be about. 1 1-3 cents, while the principal competitor, the Calcuttta made bag, can be imported full made up for about 1 1-3 cents per bag.”
