This story was published in the July 6, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The end of the fiscal year with the United States land office here came on June 30. The receiver and register since that date have been preparing their report of business done. From the partially completed report the following facts are gleaned:
The district embraces the counties of Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Lewis, Clearwater and a portion of Shoshone. In the district there remains a area of unsurveyed and surveyed lands unappropriated aggregating 193,865 acres. The unsurveyed area is small, consisting of 360 acres in Idaho county and 10,680 in Nez Perce.
The surveyed lands in the district that had not been taken July 1, 1914, aggregated 234,516 acres, located in the following counties: Clearwater, 28,290 acres; Idaho, 138,560; Latah, 1302; Lewis, 9896; Nez Perce, 53,203, Shoshone, 3245. The unappropriated surveyed land on July 1, 1915, is reported to be as follows: Clearwater county, 26,679; Idaho, 105,351; Latah, 1302: Lewis, 9355; Nez Perce, 34,254: Shoshone, 2644. Lands were taken during the year to the aggregate of 54,941 acres.
Most of the land taken during the year was in Idaho and Nez Perce counties. The larger portion of this was of lands that were taken as homesteads for the purpose of securing stock range, and in many cases filings have been made where there was only a few acres of the land it will be possible to put under cultivation. However, It has also been noted by the officials of the land department that where some of the filings were made although but little farming land was secured there was a substantial securing of choice pasture lands, and in some case there was an intention on the part of the entryman to improve his filing by seeding the land to some of the better known forage crops, first clearing away useless underbrush.