Surprise snow

Residents of north central Idaho, and officials at the National Weather Service office at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport, were surprised by about an inch of snow that fell during the daytime hours Wednesday.
Snow flurries were reported on the Palouse Tuesday night and the snowfall began in earnest throughout the region Wednesday morning. An inch was recorded at the airport, with the same amount reported at Moscow-Pullman and at Grangeville.
The snow was so dry, however, that it was difficult to measure any moisture in it, according to Donald Warner of the weather station. And surrounding areas escaped any precipitation at all. Walla Walla had none, Baker, Ore., was clear, it was partly cloudy at Spokane and southern Idaho was also dry.
The region continues to be covered by a high-pressure area, with cold dry air coming in out of Canada, Warner said. The chance of measurable precipitation is estimated at 20 percent through Friday.
Although most of the snow has disappeared from streets in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Wednesday evening, cool temperatures had begun to freeze the moisture that remained, causing some icy surfaces.
This story was published in the Dec. 30, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.