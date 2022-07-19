This story was published in the July 19, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Spokane, July 18. — Five or six thousand visitors spent today in Spokane waiting for the notaries to open their offices here for registration, or laying over to go to Coeur d’Alene, Kalispell or Missoula tomorrow.
A large part of the influx came from the south and west, Seattle, Tacoma, Portland and the California cities furnishing many prospective applicants. Every hotel in the downtown district turned away hundreds of people. The land office was closed all day. Applicants in Spokane Monday will probably amount to six thousand on account of the numbers waiting to register before leaving for other application points.
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people applying for registration on the three reservations will lose what chance they had for success in drawing by mistakes in the process of application. One fruitful source of error is in milling without a stamp, the letter containing the application, as the applicants regard it as a government letter which requires no postage. Many more are marked in some way which will render the envelope impossible of identification, which will cause its rejection by the superintendent of the opening at Coeur d’Alene.
Coeur d’Alene City, Idaho, also furnished an animated scene today with many visitors patronizing the lake tours and trolley rides.