New York, June 14. — Entirely new allegations of negligence against the Cunard Steamship company in connection with the sinking of the Lusitania by a German submarine on May 7, 1915, were contained in complaints filed here today in two damage suits instituted in behalf of the heirs of victims of the tragedy. The steamship company is charged with wilfully placing the lives of the vessel’s passengers in danger.
The cargo carried by the Lusitania, together with the belligerent appearance given the vessel by a covering of gray paint invited the submarine attack, according to allegations, in the complaints. The suits are for $50,000 each, and were filed by John M. Nolan, an attorney representing Sarah Lund, widow of Charles H. Lund, and William E. Mounsey and other heirs of William Mounsey. Lund and Mounsey lost their lives by the sinking of the Lusitania. The plaintiffs in both cases are residents of Illinois.
According to the complaints, parts of submarines, guns, ammunition consisting, of cartridges, gun cotton, nitro glycerine and dynamite, were parts of the Lusitania’s cargo and were being transported for use in “hostile operations against the German empire.”
Troops and soldiers on their way to join the armies of Great Britain also were on the Lusitania at the time of the attack.
The complaints also declare that the concussion of the torpedo explosion caused various explosions among the cargo of munitions.
This story was published in the June 15, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.