The American “sweet tooth” habit has led to increased tooth decay in this country, Lewiston dentists were told last night.
The dentists met at the Lewis-Clark hotel for another in a current series of telephone lectures from Chicago. Last night’s lecture, delivered by a panel of dental authorities from the University of Illinois, was received here by telephone and amplified by loud speakers.
Sugar Harmful
The panel of six agreed that an excess of foods containing sugar is bad for the teeth.
Dr. Hermann Becks reported on two five-year studies at the University of California in which 1,542 patients were examined. He said that after these patients had been advised to cut down on their intake of concentrated carbohydrates, especially sweets, those with “rampant dental decay” showed a drastic reduction in cavity formation.
“In this study, a complete arrest of dental decay was obtained in more than 62 per cent of the first group in one year and more than 82 per cent of the second,” Dr. Becks said. “This was indeed a remarkable result when you consider that these patients developed five or more open cavities during the previous year.”
Self-cleansing foods, such as apples, oranges and celery, were also advised for both general and dental health. Another element, flourine, was described as significant in the fight against tooth decay. The dental authorities said that flourine, when included in water and food, gives the enamel of the teeth a special resistance to decay. (Flourine is added to Lewiston drinking water at the water plant.)
This story was published in the Jan. 10, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.