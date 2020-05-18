This story was published in the May 18, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — An electric Renault may be touring between Moscow and Genesee soon, thanks to the curiosity and sponsorship of a Genesee man.
Four electrical engineering students at the University of Idaho are adapting a red 1963 Renault into an electric car which should be ready to drive soon. The project is being sponsored by Dan Aherin, a farmer from Genesee.
“Dan Aherin came to me a couple of years ago and said he was interested in building an electric car and wanted some technical advice,” said George Hespelt, associate professor of electrical engineering, who is directing the project. “The electrical engineering department said that if he’d fund the project, the department would build the car. It makes a good project for my senior design class in electrical engineering.”
The car, which Hespelt termed “quite responsive,” has two electric motors which give it about 20 horsepower. “The car is designed to have a lot of ‘zap’ so that it can take off quickly from a standstill, although its power might peak at higher speeds,” he said. The cost of building the car was about $1,900.
It is powered by 10 six-volt batteries. One 12-volt battery supplies energy to the headlights and other auxiliaries. It has a regular transmission, but no clutch, since the students have found that none is needed with an electric motor, Hespelt said.
The car has a range of 60-70 miles at 50-55 mph before the batteries need to be recharged, Hespelt said.
However, the batteries operate best in the top 10 percent of their range, meaning that the batteries should be recharged frequently, even if the car has only been driven six miles, he explained.
A drive from Genesee to Moscow and back — about 26 miles — probably would use 50 percent of the battery capabilities. The lower the batteries get, the more the battery life is diminished and the sooner you need new batteries, Hespelt said.
The senior electrical engineering students who are working on the project are Jim Poxleitner of Keuterville, Ron Halverson of Caldwell, Jack Stamper of Coeur d’Alene and Kirk Quirl of Teton.
The students found the cost of operating the electric car was 1 cent per mile, as compared to a cost per mile of 3.1 cents for a gasoline-powered car. Hespelt said.
Still, there is little market yet for electric cars because of their short range and the high cost of new batteries, he added.
He said that Aherin, who graduated from UI in 1955 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, probably will use the electric car around his farm and on trips to Moscow. The students will continue to monitor the car’s performance, Hespelt said.
A project a future class might tackle would be to build a “hybrid car” — an electric car using a gasoline engine to drive a generator to keep the batteries charged, Hespelt said.
“With such a car, you could drive to Boise and back if you wanted to,” he said.