This story was published in the March 30, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — David Mucci, director of the Ohio State University Student Unions for the past four years, has been appointed director of the student union and student activities at the University of Idaho.
W. Hal Godwin, UI vice president for student affairs, announced the appointment Monday.
Prior to being named director of the Ohio State operation in 1989, Mucci had served six years as associate director. He worked previously in student union operations at Texas A&M University and the University of Kentucky.
At OSU he has been responsible for the operation of two student union buildings serving more than 2.3 million customers annually. The Ohio State student unions program has a staff of 345 and a budget of $4.5 million annually.
Mucci replaces Dean Vettrus, who retired after serving the UI student union for 30 years.
Mucci’s appointment, effective June 1, is subject to approval by the Idaho Board of Education.