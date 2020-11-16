This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW — A proposed $2.2 million expansion of the Kibbie Dome to provide for lockers, equipment rooms and a ticket office received the blessing of student leaders at the University of Idaho Wednesday night.
With ASUI vice president Gerry Wright casting the tie-breaking vote, student senators voted six to five to endorse the addition to UI athletic facilities.
The narrow vote reflected the result of a poll taken earlier in the day which indicated that UI students are sharply divided over the proposal. The poll showed that of those students voting in the student elections Wednesday, 51 percent of them support the Kibbie Dome expansion.
Wright suggested that the present locker and equipment facilities at UI are “ancient.
“If we’re going to have a quality institution, we should include a facility like this,” Wright said of the plan.
Proponents also pointed out that student fees will not be increased to finance the project. Project sponsors plan to raise $1.2 million in donations, and secure a $1 million loan to be paid off by shuffling student fees already being charged for other buildings.
The fee shuffling was seized on by opponents of the project. “I contend that since it is a new purpose for the fee, it should be considered a new fee,” Rick Howard, argued.
Howard said there are more important building needs on campus. “We should get our building priorities straight,” he said.
“I can’t support a new sports complex when we have a library’s that’s a joke, and other buildings that are falling down,” senator Jim Wright said.
The Board of Regents have yet to give the go-ahead for the project.