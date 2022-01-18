This story was published in the Jan. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Formation of a baseball league for central Idaho and nearby Washington cities will be perfected here January 31 at the fire department quarters in the city hall, according to action decided upon in the city yesterday.
Those boosting for a strong baseball league of from 6 to 10 teams point out that the “new deal” for workers should bring about a new deal for athletics and that baseball will go over with a bang this summer.
Invitation has been extended through the Tribune to all communities within a 60-mile radius of Lewiston to attend the conference. The meeting will be called to order at 8 o’clock.
Have Split Season
Under the proposed setup there would be a split season. If eight teams join the league there could be 64 games during a split season from April 1 to May 20 inclusive and from May 27 to July 15 inclusive. This would leave plenty of time for a playoff of the leaders of the league on the weeks of July 22 and 29, and August 5 if necessary.
Popular demand for a better type of baseball has been felt throughout the last few years and the sportsmen are keen, to promote a league of proper proportions.
Among other considerations locally will be the new fair grounds baseball field, one of the finest in the country. Other towns are keen to get into a league and there as numerous ball parks in the region amply large to accommodate bigger crowds.
Make All Arrangements
At the meeting January 31 the representatives of the various communities will confer on the prospects, elect officers, make rulings and otherwise iron out the kinks well in advance of the baseball season. With the machinery thus set in motion there will be no delay when weather gets good, the players will have something in view, and organizations can naturally form in the interested communities.
“Baseball,” said one fan yesterday, “is a sport that builds up early in the year provided the communities are far-sighted enough to come to an agreement. The necessary preliminaries of finances, uniforms, diamonds, and players, require weeks of thought and preparation. A strong league in this section will be sure to succeed. Times are better. There is more money in the country than before and the natural Sunday amusement of baseball should thrive.”