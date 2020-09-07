This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Greer, Sept. 6. — Dangerous curves on the Greer-Weippe road are being straightened, a shovel, compressor and two jack hammers of the state highway department bring used.
Greer News Notes.
The Greer school opened this morning. Miss Aretha Harvey, Orofino, is teacher.
Sigrid Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Johnson, underwent a tonsillectomy last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sink and daughter, Sandra, were here yesterday.
Mr. and Mrs. James Marek visited at Nezperce Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Leon Marshall sold their home here and plan to leave for New York to reside. They will be accompanied by Miss Maxine Hill.
Mr. and Mrs. Roy Leach, Ahsahka, were here last week.
A state-operated shovel and two tracks are in use widening the highway between Greer and Orofino and cleaning ditches.
Mrs. Andrew Anderson is recovering from a painful injury sustained last week when she stepped on a nail
A heavy fall of rain visited this section yesterday.