Plans for closing all business firms in Lewiston Armistice day were discussed at a meeting of the Lewiston Better Business bureau yesterday, attended by a delegation representing the American Legion. Post Commander F. C. Funke reported a legion committee will contact business houses to secure their cooperation in observance of the day.
Commander Funke explained that the observance of Armistice day on the part of the American Legion would include a parade at 1 p.m., with the cavalry, high school band, Boy Scouts and other features.
The parade will proceed to the high school where a football game will be played by the Lewiston and Walla Walla high school teams. A program appropriate to the day will be presented on the field.
Jack Running, director of the American Legion drum and bugle corps, said that the American Legion “most desires to be of service to business men and the community.”
Favor Home Patronage.
A motion was adopted in favor of home patronage for printing and other service that is often given to outside institutions.
Considerable discussion was had regarding keeping stores open at all hours from early in the morning to late at night, and even all day Sunday, especially by small suburban places of business, and, while it was agreed that the law could be invoked to stop such practice, which is regarded by the bureau as an injustice to other retail stores, it was decided to invite the proprietors of such places to meet with the bureau soon to discuss the problem.
The attendance was good at the meeting yesterday, those present being: Walter Paulsen, H. W: Chevrier, L. L. King, C. H. Gerding, M. L. Haines, Dr. E. L. White, W. R. Echternach, W. H. Bristol, W. L. Morgan, Joe Smith, James Harding, Jack Running, Felix C. Funke, J. E. Kincaid, J. P. O’Neill, H. H. S. Rowell, Carl Malmgren, H. H. Bratton, Lyle W. Wright, W. G. Hawkinson.
This story was published in the Nov. 4, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.