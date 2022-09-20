This story was published in the Sept. 20, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
NEW YORK (AP) — Showing surprising strength late in the session, the stock market Thursday climbed to another record high.
A late pickup in trading was not enough to keep volume from declining to the lowest level in about three weeks. Turnover was 4.08 million shares compared with 5.03 million Wednesday.
The market was cautious in early trading, dampened by the start of the Jewish High Holidays and by the setback of the previous session.
A bit of ginger was injected into the auto group by a report that American Motors in the fiscal year now nearing its end would set a record.
At the same time, Wall Street was giving recognition to news of selective price increases in the steel industry. Feeling was turning around in regard to the tobaccos — clobbered this week by rumors of a harsh government report on cigarette smoking.
Motors, steels and tobaccos were early pacemakers. Solid investment buying returned to the rails.
In the background was President Kennedy’s speech the previous night in which he made a strong appeal for tax reduction.
Buying Forces Gather Steam
The buying forces gathered steam and pushed the market well ahead in the final hour.
Tho Dow Jones Industrial average advanced 5.36 to a new high of 743.22, topping tho previous closing high of 740.34 made Sept. 11.
Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index rose .42 to 73.22, bettering the previous peak of 73.20, also made Sept. 11.
The Associated Press average of 60 stocks rose 2.1 to a historic top of 281.5, exceeding the previous high of 281.1 made Sept. 5. The industrials rose 3.4 to a new all-time high, rails rose 1.3 and utilities .6.
Of 1,300 issues traded, 630 advanced and 376 declined. New highs for the year totaled 33 and new lows 15.
Prices moved irregularly higher on the American Stock Exchange. Volume was 1.11 million shares compared with 1.51 million Wednesday.
Corporate bonds were mixed and U.S. government bonds were higher.
