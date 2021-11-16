This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Idaho Statesman. In addition to the $128,008.82, for which a demand has already been made on the National surety company as bondsmen for O. V. Allen, defaulting state treasurer, the company will be required to pay $1930.07 more. This last demand covers $1144.12, interest alleged to have been unlawfully paid by the former treasurer on state warrants, and $785.95, interest on the total shortage charged to the former official.
The further liability was disclosed by the attorney general’s office after the reports of the various auditors had been examined and was made public Friday when a demand for the sum was made on attorneys for the bonding company. Interest is figured at 7 per cent on the shortage.
The state’s attorneys and those of the holding company are still trying to reach an agreement on the amount for which the company shall be liable. The company is willing to pay the bulk of the claim, but contends that sums of the items charged against the bond are unfair.