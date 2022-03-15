Steven Branting, Lewiston, Elected President Of Normal School Student Body For 1969-70

This story was published in the March 15, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Steven D. Branting, a junior history and English major, was elected 1969-70 president of the Lewis-Clark Normal School student body in two days of balloting which ended yesterday.
He garnered 230 of 374 votes cast for president and defeated Dennis Blewett, a second-year auto mechanics student in the vocational-technical division, who received 144 votes. Some 966 students are enrolled at LCNS for the second semester.
Besides an executive vice president and five administrative vice presidents the voters also chose senators for next year’s sophomore, junior and senior classes. They passed five amendments to the student body constitution.
Some Unopposed
Other student body officers ran unopposed. They included:
Vice president, Kenneth Perin, a junior and son of Mr. and Mrs. Eddie A. Perin, Priest River; vice president of student relations, Miss Loretta Fansler, a sophomore and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louie A. Fansler, Grangeville; vice president of finance, Miss Sallie Wilson, sophomore and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George O. Wilson, Pierce; vice president of social activities, Marvin Yates, son of Mr, and Mrs. Jack Yates, 2007 14th Ave., and vice president of public relations. Mrs. Michael J. (Becky) Reynolds, 1020 4th St.
Dale Arnzen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis F. Arnzen, Greencreek, was elected vice president of academics and culture as a write-in candidate.
Senators Elected
Senators chosen for next year’s sophomore, junior and senior classes include:
Class of 1970 — Gail Noel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth B. Noel, 1570 15th St., Clarkston, and Barbara Stuart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard H. Stuart, 712 3rd St.
Class of 1971 — Lynn D. Barrows, Lewiston, and John Savage, son of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Savage, Nezperce.
Class of 1972 — Don Edwards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Edwards, 1509 7th Ave., and Mike O’Toole, son of Mr. and Mrs. James K. O’Toole, 2351 Sunset Drive.
Five amendments to the constitution voted upon in three packages and approved by the LCNS students provide that:
— The student body president will no longer be president of the senate, but will surrender that position to the student body vice president.
— The student body president may veto acts of the senate, and the senate may override that veto with a two-thirds majority vote.
— The vocational-technical division of the school will elect two senators and an administrative vice president of vocational-technical education to represent it in the student government.
The amendments passed by margins of approval that ranged from 71 to 90 per cent.
Branting, who is retiring academic and cultural vice president, has served this year as chairman of the judicial council, a student court. Twice, in May and September of 1968, he was named an outstanding student of the month. He is president of Lambda Chi Omicron, a scholastic honorary, and has had poetry published in student anthologies.
Branting has served as a voting member of the Northwest Student Ass’n and in late January represented LCNS in the Idaho Student Government Ass’n meeting at Boise. He is state art tour director for that association, and serves as director of the Academy of Fine Arts for Greater Lewiston.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Branting, 611 Warner Ave., he was born at Lewiston and was graduated from Lewiston High School as salutatorian.