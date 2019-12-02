The steamer Spokane, which has been tied up at the wharf at Lewiston for several weeks past and has not been in commission for a number of months, is once more plying the river, with Captain John Akins at the wheel. She made her first trip on Wednesday, bringing a big load of grain from the Asotin warehouses to Lewiston, where it was loaded into cars for shipment to the coast. The steamer Lewiston is still running on the lower river between Ilia, Rice’s Bar and Riparia, the boat taking down a load of grain every day.
This story was published in the Dec. 2, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.