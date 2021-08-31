Steamboat Jean problem resolved

This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Steamboat Jean, destined for more than a year to be towed from Portland to Lewiston, may hoist anchor within a few weeks.
The Lewiston City Council and the Steamboat Jean Committee Monday night solved a sticky money problem that has kept the sternwheeler moored at Portland far longer than anyone intended.
Or, as Councilman A. Fred Hansen put it Monday night:
“Let’s get her up here before she turns into a submarine.”
Hansen was referring to Jean having a rash of barnacles on her bottom, and the possibility that some of her steel plates might need replacement.
To hasten the repairs and the arrival at Lewiston, the council voted a direct grant of $5,000 from $100,000 in 1975 Community Development Act funds which are being reallocated.
The motion for the outright grant was made by Councilwoman Delitha Kilgore, who said she preferred it to negotiating a loan with the Steamboat Jean Committee, which previously had been discussed.
The council was required to shift $100,000 from the 1975 CDA allocation which had been made to the Lindsay Creek sewer interceptor project. The reallocation was made when the state of Idaho said it would subtract from its own share of the project any federal money used by the city of Lewiston.
The council had intended to put all $100,000 in the design for a new water filtration plant, but decided to limit it to $95,000 in order to help the Jean project.
The financial crisis developed two weeks ago when the sole bid to refurbish the Jean’s hull and paint it totaled $14,670. The committee had only the $12,000 previously allocated from CDA funds.
This was increased to $16,500 when the steamboat committee agreed to chip in $4,500 it has been holding since June 1975. This money, which was originally a gift of $5,000 from Western Transportation of Portland, was being held to pay for necessary expenses when the Jean arrives here and is placed in a temporary berth pending the completion of a permanent moorage by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The additional $5,000 approved Monday night will cover the renovation by Marineways of Portland, the tow to Lewiston, and all insurance and other fees connected with the tow.
It will not, however, cover cost of the moorage which will include utility lines.
A prospect for additional financial help in the future was presented to the council Monday night by Joseph Icenhower, director of the Clearwater project of the Resource, Conservation & Development Agency of the Soil Conservation Service.
Funding might be available from the resource agency because it is authorized to “work with water-based recreation,” Icenhower told the council.
He presented Mayor Richard J. Adams with necessary application forms.
Tom Cunningham, co-chairman of the Steamboat Jean Committee, reported to the council on an inspection trip he made to Portland last week. He showed photographs of the Jean at the Marineways dock waiting for her initial bottom-lifting.