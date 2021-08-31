Steamboat Jean problem resolved

George Andrusak, lower left, a University of Idaho advanced architecture student who is working on the Steamboat Jean project, shows photographs of the sternwheeler taken last week at Portland to members of the Lewiston City Council. Council members, from left, are Raymond Speer, John J. Skelton, Delltha Kilgore, Mayor Richard J. Adams, A. Fred Hansen and Duane St. Marie. (Photo by Barry Kough)