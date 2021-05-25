This story was published in the May 25, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Idaho Parks & Recreation Board has decided to draft a new bid proposal for the permanent marina operation at Hellsgate State Recreation Area which will eliminate “any negotiation on the temporary marina,” the board’s director, Steven W. Bly, Boise, announced yesterday.
The Idaho Parks & Recreation Department failed to get any bids last month on its package proposal for operation of the temporary marina on the Snake River for the next two years and development of a permanent marina.
Earth work for the temporary marina, near the permanent marina site, is nearing completion by Alpine Construction Co. under an Army Corps of Engineers contract.
Advised of the parks department’s changed plan, Col. Richard M. Connell, Walla Walla district engineer for the corps, said last night at Lewiston that it appears the corps has “no choice” but to provide some basic facilities at the temporary marina in the interim period “until some other arrangements can be made.” Beyond that, he said he could not comment.
Boat moorage at Lewiston itself will be eliminated by the end of June because of levee construction along the Snake.
Colonel Connell said he already has ordered that a well be drilled and a pump installed to provide water and that lights be installed for the temporary marina. So far, the only docks on hand are what are known as “courtesy docks,” to be used by boaters after they launch their craft off ramps. No mooring docks for storage of boats have yet been provided for the temporary marina.
Bly told the Lewiston Morning Tribune by telephone he gained approval of the changed plans by a telephone poll of board members.
He said he felt inclusion of the temporary marina’s operation may have been the major stumbling block in the first proposal.
In the next two years, the temporary marina will be beside the construction haul road from Tammany Creek quarries and the levees, he noted. Because of this and the limited number of boat slips, the financial gain from operating the temporary site “would be limited, if any,” said Bly.
“Our department is not in the marina business and hasn’t budgeted for it. We feel it would not be a good investment for the Idaho taxpayer,” he said.
But he emphasized the department will budget for the operation of Hellsgate State Recreation Area beginning in 1975.
Bly said the department will begin revising immediately its initial prospectus for the permanent marina operation and expects to begin advertising for bids about July 1.
“We will give all prospective bidders six months in which to view the area, draw plans and develop their financing,” he said. “We and the board are confident that with this time frame, and with the release from the temporary marina operation, we should find someone who will make a good quality bid.”
Bly said the board and many others feel the new proposal will provide “a tremendous opportunity.” The corps, he noted, is to develop the total park and will provide the basic facilities for the marina such as utilities, parking lot, boat launching ramp, public dock and boat basin.
“This will encourage many, many people to come there and spend their leisure hours,” he added.
Bly also emphasized that prospective bidders “won’t be expected to build a facility costing $1 million,” but rather one that would provide the basic but satisfactory marina needs.