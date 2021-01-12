This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Boise, Jan. 11.—(AP)— The impression that the state historical society museum in the Idaho capitol would be closed under an administration bill introduced in the house Saturday is erroneous. Governor Bottolfsen said today.
The bill, he stated, calls for curtailment of the society’s activities, but not for complete shutdown of its work nor for closing of the museum. The measure would limit the society’s appropriation to $2,500 under which a historian would keep the museum open afternoons only for the next two years.