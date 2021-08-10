This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1974, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — A $195,000 plan for a new Grangeville city park was one of six area projects approved last month by the Idaho State Park Board. The plans now go to the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation for final approval.
Dozens of designs for outdoor recreation projects were submitted earlier this year to the department’s Technical Assistance Project Advisory Committee, which drew a list of 27 priority plans.
All 27 were okayed by the Park Board, and if the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation approves the plans at its meeting early next month, matching federal grants will then be available for sponsoring government agencies.
The Grangeville park is to be built on 14 acres of land currently owned by the Grangeville Lions Club. After final approval of the project is received next month, the club will deed the $42,000 piece of property to the city, which will in turn apply for the first payment of federal funds.
The money comes from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and reimburses the city or county half of what it invests into its project.
The Grangeville plan has the highest total cost of all projects submitted from north central Idaho. Others were:
Robinson Lake Park (Latah County), $180,000; Moscow Neighborhood Park, $80,000; Elk River City Park, $85,000; Kamiah Recreation Area, $20,000, and Kamiah River Front Park, $15,000.