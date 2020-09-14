Four star Walla Walla high school athletes have reported to Moscow to enroll in the University of Idaho as freshmen.
The four, Dwight and Larry Morrison, Rich Mead and Gordie Boyer, were regulars on Wa-Hi basketball and baseball teams last year. Dwight Morrison, who stands six feet eight inches, was named to the Washington all-state five at the state tournament last year.
Larry Morrison and Boyer were starters on the undefeated Blue Devil football team last year.
This story was published in the Sept. 14, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.