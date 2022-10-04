This story was published in the Oct. 4, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Larson is newsroom secretary for the Lewiston Morning Tribune
Margaret Skelton can be considered a pioneer of Lewiston and probably is. Her husband, John, is a Lewiston native, too, and their children have planted their roots here, also.
“Lewiston has been good to the Skeltons. Other offers to move elsewhere didn’t appeal to us and we have no regrets staying here. Our children have done the same,” said Margaret. The Skeltons have owned their Lewiston carpet business for 55 years and will probably be here for quite a long time.
Margaret has served on several organizations in the valley. They include: Lewis-Clark Council on Youth, Tsceminicum Club, St. Mary’s League, Catholic Daughters, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
The latter organization will celebrate its 25th year of sponsoring the Five Tastes of Wine and Margaret has served on this committee for just that length of time, since its inception.
Oct. 20 at the Lewiston Elks Temple, Margaret, along with Betty Riebe, will serve on the committee to organize this event. Those who regularly attend this event know they will sample five of a variety of wines, champagne and sparkling cider. This is one of many ways participants contribute toward the purchase of much needed equipment for the hospital and any other projects.
Margaret and Betty are among the 262 members of the auxiliary who volunteer their services to the various fund-raisers at the hospital.
New to the fund-raising event but familiar with other volunteer programs at the hospital is Betty Rosholt Riebe. She and her husband, Gary, are also Lewiston natives. Gary is employed at Thiessen Oil and they have five daughters, four of them living in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“This is quite a learning experience,” said Betty, “and it’s all for a good cause.”
Tickets for this event can be purchased at the Diamond Shop, Elizabeth Gift Shop, Owl Drug and Rosauers, all in Lewiston. The grand prize gift certificate is donated by Steiner Electronics of Lewiston.
These women enjoy a good meal sometimes and the submitted recipes show the diversity in their tastes.
COUNTRY SKILLET CHICKEN
5 large cloves fresh garlic
1 tablespoon lemon juice
4 large chicken pieces (about two pounds)
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
¾ cup dry white wine
1 bay leaf
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Dijon-style mustard
½ cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Peel garlic. Finely mash, or put through garlic press, one clove garlic. Mix with lemon juice and rub over chicken pieces. Let stand 10 minutes. Melt butter with oil in large skillet over medium-low heat. Add chicken pieces and saute 15 minutes, turning once. Add mushrooms, wine, bay leaf, salt and remaining four cloves whole garlic. Cover and cook 10 minutes.
Blend mustard with chicken broth. Pour over chicken and continue cooking, covered, until chicken is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove chicken and whole garlic cloves to serving platter; keep warm. Discard bay leaf. Bring pan liquid to boiling and cook rapidly a few minutes to reduce and thicken slightly. Pour over chicken and sprinkle with parsley. Serve a whole clove of soft-cooked garlic with each portion, to mash into the sauce as chicken is eaten.
QUICK TAMALE CASSEROLE
1½ pounds ground beef
¾ cup sliced green onions
1 can (four ounces) chopped green chiles, drained and divided
1 can (10¾ ounces) tomato soup
¾ cup mild salsa
1 can (16 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
1 can (2¼ ounces) chopped pitted ripe olives (optional)
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
4 slices (¾ ounce each) American cheese, halved
4 corn muffins, cut into ½-inch cubes
Mexican Sour Cream Topping (optional)
In medium skillet, brown ground beef with green onions. Reserve two tablespoons chiles for Mexican Sour Cream Topping, if desired. Stir in remaining chiles, tomato soup, salsa, corn, olives, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder and garlic powder until well blended; heat through.
Place in two-quart casserole. Top with cheese then evenly spread muffin cubes over cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for eight to 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with Mexican Sour Cream Topping if desired.
MEXICAN SOUR CREAM , TOPPING
1 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped green chiles, reserved from above
2 teaspoons chopped jalapeno peppers (optional)
2 teaspoons lime juice
Combine ingredients in a small bowl.
DELUXE FAJITA NACHOS
2½ cups shredded cooked chicken
1 package (1.27 ounces) spices and seasonings for fajitas
cup water
8 ounces tortilla chips
1¼ cups (five ounces) grated Cheddar cheese
1 cup (four ounces) grated Monterey jack cheese
1 large tomato, chopped
1 can (2¼ ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
¼ cup sliced green onions
Salsa
In a medium skillet, combine chicken, spices and seasonings for fajitas, and water; blend well. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer three minutes. In large shallow ovenproof platter, arrange chips. Top with chicken and cheeses. Place under broiler to melt cheese. Top with tomatoes, olives, green onions and desired amount of salsa.