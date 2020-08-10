This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Squirrels released at Beachview Park this year have dispersed through the town, possibly in search of more feed than that available at the park, City Clerk Laurel Berreman said yesterday.
W. G. Edge, 940 Riverview Blvd., has transplanted 25 red bushy-tailed squirrels from Baker, Ore., to Clarkston since early in the year. The latest group of eight was released last week. Four of the total have gone to Judge Thomas G. Jordan for his yard at 1341 Highland Ave.
Beachview Park has no nut trees, but Berreman said Mrs. Lydia Holland, 1315 Bridge St., has promised to donate an English walnut tree to the city for transplanting there this fall.
Meanwhile, the clerk said, it would be helpful if anyone would bring English walnuts to the city park to tide the squirrels over until the tree has developed its first crop.