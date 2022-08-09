SPOKANE (AP) — It may not be until New Year’s when Washington Water Power Co. turns on Spokane Falls again, a spokesman says.
The utility, which controls the flow of the Spokane River above the falls, normally would be required to maintain a minimum flow in the whirlpool-laced tourist attraction, said Joseph Clegg, WWP operating engineer. But the firm won a Federal Power Commission waiver of the minimum-flow rule because of the drought.
The variance expires at the end of the year, he said.
Another major Columbia River tributary also is showing the effects of a snowpack which vanished in the first hot weather this summer.
The flow of the Snake River is so low that private boaters have stopped traveling upstream from Lewiston, Idaho, to Hells Canyon, a Nez Perce County sheriffs spokesman said.
Professional river pilots who still make the trip have had to memorize the channel to get upstream without grounding on rocks in the normally strong current of the Snake, said Marine Deputy Robert Judson.
Clegg said the Spokane was down to about two-fifths of its August 1976 flow. The river, which originates in Lake Coeur d’Alene, is so low that WWP is forced to run its Spokane powerhouse at 60 per cent of its normal 16,000-kilowatt-hour capacity, he said.
“We won’t spill any water intentionally unless we get relief from the drought,” he said.
This story was published in the Aug. 9, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.