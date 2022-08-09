SPOKANE (AP) — It may not be until New Year’s when Washington Water Power Co. turns on Spokane Falls again, a spokesman says.

The utility, which controls the flow of the Spokane River above the falls, normally would be required to maintain a minimum flow in the whirlpool-laced tourist attraction, said Joseph Clegg, WWP operating engineer. But the firm won a Federal Power Commission waiver of the minimum-flow rule because of the drought.

