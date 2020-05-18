Specialty Sports shop opens

This story was published in the May 18, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Just about any kind of equipment from scuba to sky diving will be available through Specialty Sports, a new business that’s opened at 829 6th St. in Clarkston.
It started with a nucleus of bicycles when the owners, Perry Olin and Bill Townsend, purchased that part of the business from Bob Ridenour, owner of Bob’s Radio & TV Service.
The new sports shop occupies one half of the building at 829 6th St. Ridenour is staying with his radio and television business in the other half of the building at the same address.
Bicycles are being hung on the walls to make space for other equipment. Specialty Sports offers roller skates sales and service plus sales and service of bicycles and other equipment.
“Just about anything anyone wants in sports we’ll help them with,” Olin said.
Townsend was the owner of the former Der Litten Haus — now transformed into the Substation — and Olin worked with Townsend at the Clarkston night spot.